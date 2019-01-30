Operation against illegal housing schemes to be launched today

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is going to launch an operation against illegal housing schemes on Thursday and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken. Talking to APP RDA officer informed that RDA Director General Muhammad Hayat Lak had directed the authorities concerned to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

Earlier, notices were issued to the illegal housing societies directing them to stop sale and purchase of plots in their schemes.

He informed that the site offices of illegal housing societies would be demolished.

To a question he said, in order to facilitate the citizens, the RDA had uploaded complete list of approved, illegal and under process housing schemes on its official website.

He said the Layout Plans of different private housing projects were also being uploaded on the website so that those wanted to purchase plot in any housing scheme could verify availability of the plots.

The administration of the housing schemes had been directed to print NOC number on the files/forms of the plots else their offices would be sealed. The administrations of the housing schemes were directed not to violate the layout plans, he said.

He said the owners of illegal housing schemes had been directed to stop illegal advertisements and sale, purchase of the plots of their projects. The notices issued to the violators warned that if the development work and advertisements were not stopped immediately, RDA would seal their site offices. He advised the citizens to check status of the society at www.rda.gop.pk before any investment.—APP

