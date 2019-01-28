Operation against electricity theft gear up

Rawalpindi

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has lodged 210 FIRs in respective Police Stations of Rawalpindi circle on power theft charges and recovered worth millions rupees during its ongoing campaign.

Manager Operations IESCO Rawalpindi Circle Faisal Mehmood talking to APP informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against those found involved in illegal activity.

He informed that 21 persons who were caught red handed were sent behind the bars during the campaign. All out efforts were being made to net those allegedly involved in stealing of electricity, he added. The Manager expressed the resolve that the incidents of electricity theft would be stopped utilizing all available resources and with legal force for eradicating the menace completely.

He said that an awareness campaign had also been launched to encourage the citizens to come forward and report electricity theft cases of their localities. He urged the masses to get registered complaints against electricity theft on helpline 0800-84338 or website www.ptheft.pk. He warned that seven-year imprisonment and fine amounting to three million rupees can be imposed on those found guilty of the crime.—APP

