IT opens up trade prospects

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Information technology is changing our world rapidly and opening up certain trade privileges and prospects for the growing economies to gain benefits.

Mian Riaz Ahmed, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore stated this while addressing a consultative session held on the initiative of Younas Dhaga, Federal Secretary Ministry of Commerce and Inamullah Dharejo secretary TDAP in perspective of presentation on Information Technology Agreement (ITA) here on Wednesday.

The DG said that Pakistan is in the process of internal consultations to analyze pros and cons of joining ITA-I. The DG asserted that this consultation session has been a great opportunity for all stakeholders including the public and private sector to review and refresh their positions about the impact of the ITA on our economy.

Addressing the session, Xiaobing Tang, Market Access Division WTO presented an overview on WTO Information Technology Agreement (ITA). He said that ITA duty free commitments applied on MFN basis are enforced under the relevant GATT articles and decisions. He informed that initially the ITA has been subscribed by twenty nine members and today, the ITA has been subscribed by eighty two WTO members which account for approximately ninety seven percent of world trade in information technology products.