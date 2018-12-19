Opening-up to change destiny of Chinese nation: Xi

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China held a grand gathering Tuesday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the country’s reform and opening-up, a great revolution that has changed the destiny of the Chinese nation and influenced the world.

Addressing the meeting, President Xi Jinping described the reform and opening-up as “a great reawakening” of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“Chinese Communists accomplished the most profound and the greatest social transformation in China’s history and created the fundamental political conditions and the institutional foundation for all development and progress in China today,” said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Premier Li Keqiang presided over the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, read a decision to award personnel for their outstanding contributions to the reform and opening-up.

The award recipients were 100 Chinese and 10 foreigners. Chinese leaders presented the medals to those who were present at Tuesday’s event.

Describing the reform and opening-up as “a great revolution in the history of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation,” Xi said a quantum leap has been made in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi hailed the birth of the CPC, the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the pursuit of reform and opening-up and socialism with Chinese characteristics as “the three milestones” on the way toward national rejuvenation in modern times.

“What we have achieved in the past 40 years was not a windfall, nor was it given in charity by others. It comes from the hard work, wisdom and courage of all members of the Party and the people of all ethnic groups in China,” Xi said.

In 40 years, China lifted 740 million people out of poverty. China has built the world’s largest social security system, with the basic old-age pension covering more than 900 million people and medical insurance covering over 1.3 billion people.

China’s share of global gross domestic product rose from 1.8 percent to 15.2 percent.

Share on: WhatsApp