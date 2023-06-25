IN the face of adversity and displacement, Pakistan has emerged as a beacon of hope for Afghan refugees, transcending the boundaries of compassion. Led by the visionary Minister for Education and supported by the Ministry of Education & Professional Training, Pakistan has embarked on an awe-inspiring mission to grant Afghan refugee children the gift of education.

This remarkable endeavour not only aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) but also stands as a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering determination to shape a brighter future for these resilient young souls.

Amidst the chaos, Pakistan understands that education holds the key to breaking the shackles of despair. Driven by the Minister for Education’s unwavering commitment, a revolutionary initiative, aptly named the “Out of Children” campaign, has been set into motion. It is a testament to the government’s resolve to ensure that no child is left behind, that no dreams are extinguished amidst the tumultuous backdrop of conflict and displacement.

This symphony of empathy and action has orchestrated the establishment of temporary schools within refugee camps and areas densely populated by Afghan refugees. These schools, equipped with essential resources, become sanctuaries where children can find solace, hope and the transformative power of education. Here, dedicated teachers, guided by the Ministry of Education & Professional Training, nurture the spirits of these young refugees, providing them with a haven to learn, grow and rebuild their shattered dreams.

Pakistan’s noble endeavour seamlessly aligns with the United Nations’ SDG 4, which champions inclusive and equitable quality education for all. By extending education to Afghan refugee children, Pakistan not only upholds their fundamental rights but also paves the way for a more prosperous and harmonious future. Education serves as a catalyst for socio-economic development and peace-building and Pakistan’s efforts contribute significantly to this global cause.

The impact of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment is nothing short of transformation. Within the walls of these temporary schools, Afghan refugee children, once robbed of their homes and hopes, rediscover their resilience and ignite the flames of ambition. Education becomes their sanctuary, their refuge from the storms that surround them. Laced with knowledge, values and skills, these young souls are empowered to rewrite their destiny and become agents of (positive) change within their communities.

A standing ovation is due to the Minister for Education and the Ministry of Education and Professional Training for their visionary leadership and unwavering dedication. Their extraordinary efforts have set the stage for a brighter future, where Afghan refugee children are not forgotten but nurtured, where their potential is not stifled but unleashed. Pakistan’s commitment to education exemplifies its deep-rooted humanitarian spirit, standing as a symbol of resilience and hope amidst the chaos.

As the world witnesses the Afghan crisis unfolding, Pakistan’s unwavering dedication in providing education to Afghan refugee children serves as an inspiration. It is a call to action for the global community to stand in solidarity and support for this noble cause. By investing in education and embracing the principles of SDG 4, together, we can ensure that no child’s dreams are left unfulfilled, and that education becomes the universal language of hope for all those affected by conflict and displacement.

In a world often divided by barriers and conflicts, Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to education stands as a shining testament to the transformative power of compassion and knowledge. Led by the Minister of Education and supported by the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Pakistan’s efforts to empower Afghan refugee children, igniting a spark of hope and opening doors to a brighter future.

—The writer is Deputy Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education & Professional Training.