Opening of President House

THOUGH still not a regular feature but opening of the

President’s House (Aiwan-e-Sadr) for a full day for the

general public was a welcome initiative and is surely in line with the commitment of the PTI Government to open such buildings for visitors. Previously, three Governor Houses were opened for general public and Prime Minister Imran Khan, instead of living himself at the PM House, decided to turn the building into an educational institution.

We have been pleading in these columns that these purpose built houses should not be discarded as such as these are national assets. It would also not be appropriate to hand them over to the private sector for running hotel or any other business or even their use as museum or university. This is especially so in the case of such buildings situated in highly sensitive areas as this would, at some point of time, cause security and law and order problems. In this backdrop, President Dr Arif Alvi deserves appreciation for deciding to continue usage of Aiwan-e-Sadr for the purposes it was built. But he has also taken a democratic move to provide access to the people to the prestigious building. Such visits afford an opportunity to the people to learn many things besides inculcating a sense of inclusion among them. We understand implications of regular opening of the building but this is happening elsewhere in the world and these visits are used to impart education and create awareness among people about democratic process, democratic institutions and cultural and historical heritage. In neighbouring India, anyone can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan by simply registering his/her name online and paying a token fee of Rs 50 per visit. There are three separate circuits (main building, museum and Mughal gardens) for the visit and one has to choose one of his choices for the purpose. The panoramic building is open four days a week for general public and every visitor is allowed to spend 30 minutes in the circuit opted during registration. Similar procedure can also be adopted in Pakistan for visit to historic and important buildings as fee would help recover extra expenditure to be incurred on security and proper upkeep of the building and there should be proper mechanism for education of the visitors. But in the final analysis, mere opening of buildings would not change things for the common man. President Alvi himself has revealed that he had to pay a bribe of Rs 50,000 to get a telephone connection in the 70s. The situation has not changed much forty years later as there is no concept of provision of utility connections (gas, electricity and telephone) without palm-greasing. The Government should better focus on these and other things that really matter for people in their day-to-day life.

