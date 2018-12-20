Opening of Kartarpur Corridor: Political implications

Muhammad Hanif

THE opening of the Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan in November 2018 for Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak from 21 to 30 November 2018, and for the visits to the shrine of the Sikh pilgrims at any time of the year is a welcome step. The opening of the Corridor will give the pilgrims easy access to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is built on the site in Kartarpur, Narowal, where Guru Nanak passed away on September 22, 1539. The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the 4.5 kilometre long Corridor between Pakistan and India on November 28, 2018. The Kartarpur Corridor has been opened for the Sikhs as a goodwill gesture as part of the Pakistan government’s policy of building and maintaining good relations with all its neighbours, including India. In this case, the Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Shah Mahmood Qureshi had suggested to meet India’s Foreign Minister, Shushma Sawaraj on the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting on September 2018, to which India had initially agreed, but soon after, refused the meeting without giving a cogent reason. Similarly, at the time of opening the Kartapur Corridor on 28 November, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended an invitation to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to attend the SAARC summit to be held in Pakistan in 2018. In response, the Indian Foreign Minister stated that Mr Modi will not attend the SAARC summit, adding that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor had no linkage with attending the SAARC summit by the Indian Prime Minister.

This negative attitude of India’s top leaders of refusing to meet Pakistani leaders and undermining the SAARC meetings to be held in Pakistan, especially in the backdrop of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, indicates that the Indian governments’ positive response to Pakistan’s initiative of opening the Kartarpur Corridor was not because India welcomed the initiative, but due to the pressure exerted by India’s Sikh community in favour of opening the Corridor, and to get Sikh votes in the upcoming general election. This policy of India makes it too obvious that in the context of Pakistan, the Modi government is pursuing its geopolitical objectives to undermine Pakistan’s positive regional role, rather than pursuing a policy of good neighbourliness, peace and economic development of the region, as is being done by Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistan should manage the administration of the shrine and Corridor carefully, as India might create a situation to close the Corridor by blaming Pakistan on different accounts. For example, in 2017, India had stated that a poster was hung outside the Kartarpur shrine with a written slogan of independent Punjab, and that the Indian High Commission officials in Pakistan were not allowed to meet the visiting Sikh pilgrims. India’s negative politics notwithstanding, while the opening of the Corridor has brought a jubilation to the Sikh community in India and abroad, this good initiative of Pakistan has also been appreciated across world. Pakistan’s this gesture will not only ensure religious freedom to the Sikhs in Pakistan, the opening of the Corridor will also contribute in building good bilateral economic relations between Indian Punjab and Pakistan’s Punjab and if both the provinces decide to promote bilateral trade, it will not only bring economic benefits to the people of both sides, it will also enhance people to people contacts between two provinces. Thus, Kartarpur Corridor will help create a favourable Sikh constituency in India that will have its positive impact on improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and India.

The point that Pakistan had denied a meeting between Indian High Commission officials and the visiting Sikh pilgrims in 2017 was aired in India knowing quite well that for the security reasons, Indian Embassy and Consular officials are barred to enter Gurdawaras in many countries such as Canada, UK, US, and Italy, as the Sikhs hate meeting Indian embassy officials in the Gurdwaras. The Indian Sikhs are alienated from the Indian governments since 1980s, when their shrine, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, was attacked by the Indian military, on the pretext of apprehending the alleged Sikh terrorists, hiding there. Since then, the Sikhs are being persecuted in India, by branding them as terrorists. That is why the Sikhs are ready to make Indian Punjab as an independent country by organizing a referendum in 2020. In view of the above discussion, whereas Pakistan should continue to pursue Kartarpur like peoples friendly initiatives with India, to enhance people to people contacts, aimed at creating peace constituencies in India to bring the Indian government under pressure to start a peace dialogue with it, Pakistan should also ensure the security of the Kartarpur shrine, and manage such projects carefully to avoid any political fallout.

—The writer, retired Lt Col, is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

