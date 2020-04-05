Opening of construction industry to keep economy running: FEBR

Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) President Kashif Anwar has said that the opening of construction industry is necessary to keep the economy running while the Prime Minister incentivized package for the construction industry will increase employment opportunities in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued here on Saturday he observed the subsidy of Rs30 being given to Naya Pakistan Housing project will also spur the construction activities while the Construction Industry Development Board will promote the construction industry. He appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan decision of giving industry status to the construction sector.

He maintained that the opening of the construction sector would facilitate the daily wagers. He said the construction industry is the second largest sector in the country which provides employment to the people.