Opening Kartarpur corridor is great gesture: Waseem

Staff Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Waseem Akhtar has said that opening Kartarpur Corridor is the great gesture by Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan.

This fine gesture sends message of peace and can open new ventures in bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries. Moreover, the Sikh community is very pleased and lauds the decision by Government of Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor. Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Waseem Akhtar expressed these views while addressing the delegation of Sikh Business Community in London. Provision of Visa free entry and facilitating Sikh pilgrims as well as safeguard them are among the priorities of PTI-led government.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Waseem Akhtar has formally invited the Sikh Business Community to visit and invest in Pakistan ensuring them peaceful and safe environment here.

Sikh Business Community accepted the offer and promised that the delegation of 30 investors to visit Pakistan next month. Provincial Minister Transport Khan Jahanzeb Khichi, Malik Nadeem Abbas (MPA), Kamran Bashir (Member OPC) and other social and political activists were present in the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp