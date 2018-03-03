Opening ceremony of Makran Festival

Rawalpindi

The opening ceremony of the three-day Makran Festival 2018 was held at Kech Stadium, Turbat on Friday.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa was the chief guest, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

The event was organised in connection with Balcoh Cultural Day in order to promote rich Baloch heritage.

Speaking on the occasion Commander Southern Command said overwhelming turnout of people at the stadium was testimony of zeal and enthusiasm of the people of Balochistan towards Pakistan.

He said development projects under Khushal Balochistan Programme for Makran division are carefully designed to cater for the needs of the people which will be inaugurated shortly.

He conveyed best wishes to all Balochs on the occasion of Baloch Cultural Day.

Earlier, the march in by players of various sports being played during the gala was the highlight of the opening ceremony. Different games of festivities including display of livestock was also appreciated by the audience.

Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa and local notables distributed prizes amongst winners of different games and livestock competition.

During the course of ceremony 118 laptops were also distributed amongst the deserving students of the region.—APP