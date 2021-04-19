Open to talks with PMA on controlling quackery: SHCC

The Sindh Healthcare Commission is actively playing its role for quality improvement in Healthcare services and eradication of quackery in Sindh, SHCC is open to dialogue with Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), said Chairman SHCC.

Chairman Board of Commissioner, Sindh Healthcare Commission, Anisul Husnnain Musavi said in a statement that SHCC is actively playing its role for quality improvement in Healthcare services and eradication of quackery in Sindh.

He said if Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had certain grievances for SHCC to resolve, the same could have been done easily by mutual and amicable solutions. These remarks are given in response to PMA Press Conference held on 9th April,2021.

He further said that for resolving complaints SHCC has a separate Complaint Directorate which takes necessary steps to resolve complaints faced by Healthcare Establishments or Providers.

Sindh Healthcare Commission’s Anti-quackery and Inspection teams comprise of doctors and experts who visit healthcare facility, check and inspect the healthcare establishment as per SOPs’ and under the authority given under SHCC Act-2013.

As per SHCC Act-2013 where the SHCC Inspection team/Anti-quackery team finds violation or misconduct on part of Healthcare facility, the Commission under its lawful obligations, initiates appropriate action under the law.

As far as Homeopaths/Hakims are concerned the law allows Homeopathic and Herbal (Tibb) treatment within their scope of registration, so SHCC cannot close such HCEs, however, if any of the healthcare provider provides services beyond the scope of its registration, action is taken against such HCEs’.

During the period of past three months SHCC has taken suitable action against 44 number of Hakims, Homeopaths & LHVs who were working beyond scope and hence penalized accordingly.

Chairman SHCC, said that SHCC thinks that Pakistan Medical Association is not only a stakeholder but a valuable partner of SHCC and he expects that PMA will provide all professional assistance enabling SHCC to perform its lawful functions including eradication of quackery.