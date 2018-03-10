Open source technologies to usher in better future

Islamabad

Leading experts here on Friday called for adoption of latest open source technologies to gain a competitive advantage, raise awareness and encourage new entrepreneurs to start innovative businesses.

The Open Source Summit (OSS) 2018 was organized by Bahria University in collaboration with Open Source Foundation of Pakistan (OSFP) to collaborate, share information, learn about the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.

Open Source Summit is a leading conference for academicians, developers, architects and other technologists – as well as open source community and industry leaders. The faculty of Computer Engineering department along-with the student body put a marvelous effort to arrange the mage event under the leadership of Dr. Khalid Javed and Prof. Dr. Shehzad Khalid.—APP