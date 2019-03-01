Open Polo C’ship in full swing

Lahore

Hissam Ali Hyder’s heroics helped Diamond Paints/Newage carve out an impressive 11-8 victory against Master Paints in the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Hissam played phenomenal polo and fired in fantabulous five goals to guide his side to victory while his teammates Mir Shoaib Ahmad contributed with a hat-trick, Salvador Ulloa a brace and Alman Jalil Azam a goal. From Master Paints, Juan Cruz Losada hammered five goals, Hamza Mawaz Khan two and Saqib Khan Khakwani one goal.

In the first chukker, Master Paints launched a series of attacks on Diamond Paints/Newage goal and succeeded in converting three goals to take a healthy 3-0 lead. Losada slammed in all the three goals for Master Paints. Diamond Paints/Newage opened their account in the second chukker, when Salvador fired in a field goal to make it 3-1. Losada added one more in his team’s tally to stretch their lead to 4-1. Hissam then converted a 60-yard penalty to reduce the margin to 4-2, but Saqib hit a field goal to further strengthened Master Paints lead to 5-2.

In the third chukker, Diamond Paints/Newage fought back well and banged in two back-to-back goals to make it 5-4 but Master Paints also played exceptional polo and smashed in two back-to-back goals through Hamza and Losada to stretch their lead to 7-4 lead.

The fourth chukker was dominated by Diamond Paints/Newage, who fired in fantastic four goals as against one by Master Paints to level the score at 8-8. Hissam Ali Hyder struck two goals and Mir Shoaib and Salvador one goal each for Diamond Paints/Newage while Hamza scored the only goal for Master Paints.

The fifth and decisive chukker was fully dominated by Diamond Paints/Newage, who hammered a hat-trick to register the 11-8 triumph. Hissam this time pumped in two goals while Mir Shoaib one.—APP

