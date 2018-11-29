Open letter to PM

I am writing this letter to our Prime Minister Imran Khan to draw his and his government’s attention towards a very common problem the middle class of this country faces every now and then. Be it 9th & 10th Moharram processions, Chelum procession, or procession of 12th Rabi-Ul-Awwal, government does not waste a minute in imposing ban on pillion riding. Duration of such bans vary from 2 to 10 days. In past, governments have imposed ban on pillion riding for months in name of security and controlling of street crimes. People openly defy pillon riding ban while participating in processions making joke of our law.

Despite ban on pillion riding, very little or no improvement in law and order situation has been witnessed in the past. Two brothers going to college or for work are forced to go separately because of pillion riding ban. With the kind of economic situation we have in the country, people can hardly manage two meals a day. How can they manage extra burden of transport costs? To facilitate the middle class, whose main source to commute is two wheeler, I have following suggestions to make:

1) Pillion riders should be asked to carry their original CNICs. Proof of their employment or business can be additional supportive documents. 2) ýStudents carrying their school/college identity should be allowed pillion ride. 3) ýPillion riding ban (if imposed out of compulsion) should be immediately withdrawn at the end of the day rather than imposing it for multiple days. I am sure government can provide at least this much relief to the middle class community of the country.

M RAFIQUE ZAKARIA

Via email

