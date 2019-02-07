The officials of Islamabad Police on Thursday organized an ‘Open Kutchery’ at Aabpara police station and listened to the problems of local people and traders of the area. On behalf of Islamabad police,

Superintendent of Police (City) Sayed Aziz overall supervised the gathering aimed at promoting relations with community and win public support through resolving their issues. Deputy Superintendents of Police Muhammad Munawar, Imtiaz Shah, Station House Officer of Aabpara police station, other police officials and hundreds of people were also present on the occasion.

Sayed Aziz listened to the problems of people and gave directions to resolve the problems immediately so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police.—APP

