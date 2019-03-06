Open katcharies aimed at identifying customers’ problems

According to IESCO spokesman, we always give priority to customer’s interest and for immediate solution of customer’s issues, Open katcharies are being organized in all five circles of IESCO on every Saturday, Customers problems are being solved without any delay due to which customers trust is building on IESCO.

Chief Executive IESCO is personally monitoring these open katcharies and he is also doing surprise visits of these open katchahries. Chief said that our mission is to facilitate the customer’s maximum and any hindrance or delay will not be acceptable.

Immediate solution of customers complaints is our moral and departmental responsibility.

IESCO spokesman said that open katcharies intimation is being given to IESCO’s customers through print and electronic media, he also requested valued customers to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints.—PR

