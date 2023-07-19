Arid Open House and Job Fair 2023 was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

The event was organized by University Institute of Information Technology (UIIT) and University Institute of Management Sciences (UIMS) and more than 80 companies conducted job interviews and technical tests.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem inaugurated the event and visited the different outlets’ of Open House. He discussed and appreciated the projects demonstrated by the students. He also met with the representatives of companies and appreciated them for taking part in this event to provide job/internship opportunities to UIIT and UIMS students.

During the technical meet up session, guests from industry talked on latest Artificial Intelligence, Mobile and Web Application developments and gave valuable suggestions to improve the teaching quality and to enrich the students with the latest techniques and technologies.

Event was a great success for both the institutes because approximately 350 students from UIIT and 150 students from UIMS graduated this year and in Open House and Job Fair, most of them were offered jobs and internships by the participating industry companies.