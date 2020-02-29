Open courts have benefitted masses: Nasir Shah

Staff Reporter Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government was making every effort to redress the grievances of the people of the province and the idea of holding open courts had turned quite useful in this regard. He was speaking to an open court in district East of Karachi on Saturday. Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, members of JUI and MQM-Pakistan were also present on the occasion. Nasir Shah said that the sole purpose of holding these open courts was to gain first-hand knowledge of the problems being faced by the people and take action for their immediate solutions. He told people that the concerned officers of the various Sindh government departments including Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Development Authority, Excise & Taxation, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, Karachi Municipal Corporation, National Database & Registration Authority, Sindh, Anti Encroachment, Board of Revenue, DMC East, Katchi Abadi, District Police, Traffic Police, Cantonment Board, Education, Social Welfare, Sui Southern and K-Electric, had been called here in the open court for the prompt redressal of the problems being faced by the people. Shah said that every minister, adviser or special coordinator to CM Sindh was holding open courts in various districts and talukas of the province to listen and resolve the troubles being faced by the people. The minister said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari last month the cabinet ministers listened and resolved various issues of the people swiftly. The Minister also welcomed Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, members of JUI and MQM-Pakistan, saying it was a positive sign that we all are together here to address the problems of our people.