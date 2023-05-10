Open business and come to work: Memon asks traders

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has appealed to the people of Karachi to open their businesses and come to work.He made the request while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s arrest he stated that Memon stated that Imran’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau was due to “his involvement in corruption worth billions of rupees”.

He said that PPP does not take pleasure in the arrest of a political opponent, emphasising that it is not their party’s policy to celebrate someone’s arrest.

Memon further noted that the PTI chief’s arrest was not unprecedented as several politicians had previously been arrested by the NAB.