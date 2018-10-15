Open bidding for each project in Punjab to be held: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that no rules will be relaxed and there would be open bidding for each project in Punjab.

Presiding over a special meeting of the officers of Local Government, he said that unfortunately red tapism was prevailing from the last 70 years which has to end now in real sense and people will be having access to the public sector which is being run with the tax money paid by the masses.

He said that apart from Pakistan reputed companies from other countries would also be given chance to use their expertise in the local government sector.

He said that without the participation of the people no government can achieve 100 per cent target and the concept of citizen council will have to revive in the coming days.

Abdul Aleem Khan announced that in the coming week he will be visiting different districts where there would be action on the spot and the things will be corrected as per requirement.

Senior Minister pointed out that best mechanism for the cleanliness work for each district will be devised and practical steps will be taken to get practical results in this regard.

He said that the last government did only specific work which could be show cased for getting votes only and some areas of noted cities were given priority for cleanliness.

Abdul Aleem Khan indicated to provide opportunity to the international companies in Punjab in different sectors of Local Government Department.

He said that competitive atmosphere can upgrade the standard of work so private sector should come forward to give better results as compare to the existing system.

He said that in Punjab we will try to perform more than the expectations of the masses and our work will speak with the passage of time. Senior Minister also asked the officers to avoid the wastage of time in paper work and give practical results in minimum possible time so that promises made with the masses can be fulfilled.

During the meeting, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also reviewed the 100 Days’ Plan, Cleanliness & Encroachments Drive and new Local Bodies System. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has great priority for the Punjab Province and we will have to work for the betterment of this province day and night.

He said that officers getting target and working efficiently would be fully patronized and he himself will encourage them.

On the occasion, senior officers of Local Government Department informed about the issues in different districts of Punjab and threw light on Clean & Green Pakistan program, completed so far and target set in this regard.

