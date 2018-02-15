Opel to build next-generation Corsa in Spain

Frankfurt

Opel, the German carmaker now owned by France’s PSA Group (PEUP.PA), said a new version of its Corsa city car would be built exclusively in Zaragoza, Spain, from 2019. This includes a fully electric version that will start rolling off the production line in 2020, Opel said on Wednesday. Opel said a new pact about working conditions struck with the plant at the end of January, and signed on Feb. 13, paved the way for further investment in the plant. The Opel Corsa has been made in Spain since 1982.—Reuters