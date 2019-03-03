OPEC oil output drops further

London

OPEC oil supply fell to a four-year low in February, a Reuters survey found, as Gulf producers over-delivered on the group’s supply pact while Venezuelan output registered a further involuntary drop.

The 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 30.68 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the survey showed on Friday, down 300,000 bpd from January and the lowest OPEC total since 2015, according to Reuters surveys.

The survey suggests that Gulf producers over-delivered on pledged supply curbs to avert the possibility of a new glut building up this year. A formal accord by OPEC and its allies to cut supply in 2019 took effect on Jan. 1.

Crude oil has risen to $66 a barrel after a dip below $50 in December, boosted by the Gulf producers’ move, involuntary curbs in other OPEC countries and the prospect of lower supply from Venezuela after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on its oil industry.

OPEC, Russia and other non-members — an alliance known as OPEC+ — agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1.—Retuers

