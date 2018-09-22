Opec meeting likely to be high on politics

London

Opec and its allies seem poised for another contentious meeting in Algeria this weekend as Iran — wounded by US sanctions — cries betrayal and threatens to veto decisions. Yet none of this really matters for the oil market.

Squabbles over “violations” of the supply deal, or debates about how to measure compliance rates, are largely background noise. That’s because Saudi Arabia and Russia have already moved beyond the 2016 deal to cut output, and US President Donald Trump is pushing them to do even more.

“It’s likely to be a meeting high on politics and low on decisions,” said Ole Sloth Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. “The producers that count are producing at will” and Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to boost output further, he said.

This much is evident in daily oil flows. Both countries had already starting ramping up shipments in May, one month before the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to ease their cuts. The extra 1mn barrels a day of supply pledged in June was supposed to be allocated by the committee that meets this weekend in Algiers, but neither country has waited for the results of its deliberations.

Russia has fully rolled back its cuts then added some more oil, taking production to a new post-Soviet record. Saudi Arabia hasn’t yet fulfilled its pledge to lift output to an all-time high, but the kingdom has still added almost half a million barrels to daily supply since May.

This is a violation of the agreement forged in June, according to Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, who told reporters in Tehran this week that some members are “siding with the US” to carry out “anti-Iranian policies.”

His protests rest on differing interpretations of the convoluted and confounding text that emerged from the group’s last ministerial meeting in Vienna. Did that agreement allow other members to offset supply losses from Iran and Venezuela — as the Saudis argue — or did it merely reiterate that each country should pump in line with its individual target — Iran’s position.

Such technical arguments may inflame passions inside Opec delegations, but they’re drowned out by Trump’s Twitter bullhorn, which was blasting loud and clear on Thursday.

According to Iran, other countries can’t boost output without breaching the Opec deal, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodities analyst at UBS Group AG. But with Trump keeping up the pressure ahead of the November mid-term elections, “what should stop the Saudis and Russians producing more?”

As Iran sanctions bite harder, further reducing exports from Opec’s No 3 producer, Saudi Arabia and Russia may have the opportunity to signal further production increases in Algiers, offering a sop to US president. ut there are dangers for the world’s two largest exporters. Saudi Arabia is the only country with a meaningful amount of spare production capacity. Using that up too soon risks leaving the global market unable to absorb future production shocks. And while Iran has little leverage over Opec policy, there will be wariness about the diplomatic cost of exposing Opec’s fissures too publicly.”—Agencies

