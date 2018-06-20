Opec ‘aiming for modest output hike’ amid dissent

Dubai

Opec is discussing a relatively modest production increase before its meeting in Vienna this week, an attempt to bridge the gap between Russia’s push for a big rise and Iran’s insistence that no change is needed.

While a compromise may be necessary to overcome vocal opposition from Tehran, Baghdad and Caracas, it could mean the resulting supply boost is smaller than oil traders – or indeed the US President Donald Trump – had been anticipating. Crude prices rallied in early London trade yesterday after two weeks of losses, trading near $74 a barrel.

Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are discussing an agreement that delivers 300,000 bpd to 600,000 bpd of additional oil supply to global markets over the next few months, according to people briefed on the talks. If agreed, that would be smaller than the 1.5mn-bpd quota increase that Russia has proposed.

“People probably feared 1.5mn bpd,” but the current talk indicates a smaller increase, said Torbjorn Kjus, chief oil analyst at DNB ASA. “It’s going to be the most interesting meeting for a while.”

The push by some Opec members to boost production reflects both internal and external pressures. Within the group, Venezuela’s oil output has collapsed to the lowest since the 1950s due to industry mismanagement, and Iran’s petroleum exports are subject to renewed US sanctions. These twin crises could remove 1.5mn bpd from the market by next year, while also giving those two nations an incentive to block any efforts to fill the gap.—Bloomberg