OPD attendant dies of virus

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An attendant at the outpatient department (OPD) of a charity-run hospital in Karachi died of the coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said. Noman Ahmed, 32, worked as an attendant at Al-Khidmat Hospital in Orangi Town, run by Jamaat-i-Islami’s charity wing. After he was diagnosed with the virus, he was admitted to an isolation ward at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he remained under treatment for 10 days. He was put on a ventilator but his health subsequently improved and he returned home after being discharged. However, his condition deteriorated again a few days ago, resulting in his death.