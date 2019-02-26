OPC to take steps for resolving issues of overseas Pakistanis

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Waseem Akhtar has directed the dealing officers and staff to leave no stone unturned in resolving the issues of Overseas Pakistanis.

Chairing an internal meeting of the OPC to review the overall progress of department, Waseem Akhtar said that the OPC officers must deal with complainants politely and also present weekly report of the cases resolved.

During the meeting, Commissioner OPC, Usman Anwar gave a detailed briefing on administrative issues and suggested improvements in complaints redressal mechanism prevailing in the OPC Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Akhtar said that Overseas Pakistanis are an asset for this country and we should be ensuring their wellbeing possible in our capacity.

Director Revenue, Director Legal and other Deputy Directors also attended the meeting.—INP

