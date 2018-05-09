OPC to help establishing institutions in other provinces

Staff Reporter

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that OPC is willing to provide complete assistance to other Provinces of the country to establish similar institutions to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis. Earlier Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) has adopted OPC Punjab model to resolve the issues of expatriates belonging to AJK.

Giving details in this regard Afzaal Bhatti said that OPC Punjab has provided complete assistance to Government of AJK to establish an effective set up to facilitate expatriates and has also provided training to the officers and officials of AJK Government in this regard.