OPC striving to help overseas Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punbjab is striving for welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

OPC Punjab Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti said this in a joint statement here on Thursday.

They said that with a view to early redress the expatriates complaints pertaining to Federal government departments, the OPC had developed close and continuous liaison with the federal government institutions.

On the initiative of the OPC Punjab, several federal government institutions including National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ombudsman and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) have nominated their focal persons to coordinate with the OPC.