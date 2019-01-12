OPC strives to settle problems of overseas Pakistanis

Vice Chairperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, Waseem Akhtar has said that the Overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and main purpose of OPC is to provide them a useful platform for resolving their problems.

Presiding over a departmental meeting here on Friday, Waseem Akhtar said that the OPC strives to settle the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and addresses complaints through state-of-the-art web portal system, giving electronic access to every Pakistani living anywhere in the world.

He said that the OPC is working on fast track basis and thousands of expatriates have been provided relief so far.

The VC said that OPC is playing an active role to settle the issues of Overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting, certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis were discussed in detail and Waseem Akhtar issued necessary directions in this regard.—INP

