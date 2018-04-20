OPC settles issues of expats worth Rs300m

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has settled different matters of expatriate

Pakistanis amounting to Rs 300 million during the last two weeks.

This was informed by Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti while presiding over the fortnightly meeting

of officers, here on Thursday.

Chairman Public Facilitation Committee Sajid Chaudhry, Coordinator Haji Nawaz, DG Usman Anwar, Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi and other senior officers attended the meeting.