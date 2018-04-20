OPC settles issues of expats worth Rs300m

Staff Reporter
Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has settled different matters of expatriate
Pakistanis amounting to Rs 300 million during the last two weeks.
This was informed by Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti while presiding over the fortnightly meeting
of officers, here on Thursday.
Chairman Public Facilitation Committee Sajid Chaudhry, Coordinator Haji Nawaz, DG Usman Anwar, Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi and other senior officers attended the meeting.