OPC settles issues of expatriates

City Reporter

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has settled different matters of expatriate Pakistanis amounting to Rs 92 million during the last two weeks.

This was informed by Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Bitt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while presiding over fortnightly meeting of officers. Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi, Coordinator Haji Nawaz and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told that these complaints of Overseas Pakistanis were about illegal possession of properties, recovery of vehicles and theft. OPC with the help of District overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) of Lahore, Faisalabad.