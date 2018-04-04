OPC reunites couple after settling dispute

Due to efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, not only a dispute over a house belonging to an expatriate Pakistani woman was settled, but also her sour relations with her husband were turned into pleasant ones.

Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said here on Tuesday that one Khalida Parveen, currently settled in Cardiff, UK, had filed a complaint that her husband had illegally occupied her 22-marla house in Gaggu Mandi, district Vehari.

The complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Vehari.

