OPC resolving expats issues

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is pursuing a vigorous policy to resolve the issues faced by expatriate Pakistanis and as many as eight senior officers have been deputed to follow up complaints forwarded to Administrative Departments, District overseas Pakistanis committees (DOPCs) and Federal Government Departments/agencies.

Vice Chairperson OPC, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt while giving details in this regard informed that issues of Overseas Pakistanis pertaining to Court Matters / Writ Petitions, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Private Housing Scheme and LDA are being pursued properly.