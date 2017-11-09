OPC recovers 9 properties worth Rs50.25m

Staff Reporter

Due to the efforts made by Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, as many as 9 Properties of expatriate Pakistanis, worth Rs 50.25 Million have been got retrieved from the illegal occupants during the last week.

This was informed by Vice Chairperson OPC, Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while presiding over the weekly meeting of officers.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told media that the properties situated in Lahore, Jehlum, Sialkot, Khanewal, Attock and Pakpattan Districts were under illegal occupation. OPC with the help of relevant District overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) got the said properties vacated and handed over to their owners.

DG Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi, Coordinator Haji Muhammad Nawaz, Chairman Public facilitation Committee Ch. Sajid and other senior officers attended the meeting.