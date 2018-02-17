OPC recovers 17 properties worth Rs93m

Staff Reporter

Due to the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, 17 properties of expatriate Pakistanis worth Rs.93.3 million have been got retrieved from the illegal occupants during the last two weeks.

This was informed by Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Bitt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while presiding over the fortnightly meeting here on Friday. Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told that the properties situated in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Narowal, Pakpattan, Jehlum, Sahiwal, Okara, Toba Tek Singh Mandi Baha Ud Din and Jhang Districts were under illegal occupation, OPC with the help of relevant District overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) got the properties vacated.