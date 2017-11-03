OPC recovers 11 properties worth Rs 500m

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab were retrieved 11 properties of expatriate Pakistanis, worth Rs 500, million from illegal occupants during the last week. Director General OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari informed this while presiding over the weekly meeting of officers.

Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi and other senior officers attended the meeting. Javed Iqbal Bokhari told that the properties situated in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot,Nankana Sahib and Rahim Yaar Khan Districts were under illegal occupation. OPC with the help of relevant District overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) got the said properties vacated and handed over to their owners.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), received 8,861 complaints through an online portal from the expatriate Pakistanis, while over 4,000 of them were resolved by the departments concerned.

The complaints were related to civil courts matters, criminal court matters, OPF, Revenue court matters, police, cooperatives, criminal, housing schemes, education, general, health, LDA, etc.

A meeting, held here Thursday to review progress of the portal, was held here with Dr Umar Saif, founding vice-chancellor, ITU, chairman PITB and advisor to the CM Punjab, in the chair.

The overseas Pakistanis, who could not access the portal, might call the helpline +92-42-111-672-672 (+92-42-111-OPC-OPC), which runs parallel to the Overseas Complaint Portal.