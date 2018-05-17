OPC pursuing issues of expatriates vigorously

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is pursuing a vigorous policy to resolve the issues faced by expatriate Pakistanis.

A dedicated team consisting of eight senior officers of OPC is regularly monitoring the complaints forwarded to Administrative Departments, District overseas Pakistanis committees (DOPCs) and Federal Government Departments.

This was stated by Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while presiding over the fortnightly meeting of Officers of OPC here on Wednesday.

Chairman Facilitation Committee Sajid Ch, DG Usman Anwar, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi and other officers attended the meeting.

The VC and Commissioner informed that all nominated officers of OPC were in close liaison with Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure timely disposal of the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis.

They told that issues of Overseas Pakistanis pertaining to Courts/ Writ Petitions, Anti-Corruption Establishment, private housing scheme and LDA are being pursued properly. Similarly, complaints referred to Federal Ombudsman, NAB, FIA, NADRA and other federal departments are also processed on priority basis, they added.