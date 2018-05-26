OPC providing help to overseas Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti have said that since its constitution, the OPC is engaged in providing various services to overseas Pakistanis.

In a statement issued here on Friday, they said that at the Commission office, a comfortable atmosphere has been provided for visiting expatriates. An open door policy has been introduced to expedite the resolution of their complaints in a friendly and congenial manner.

The main objective of the OPC is to redress complaints of Overseas Pakistanis and to look after them in every possible manner. They said that in a short span of time, the OPC has achieved many milestones under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, who is also the OPC chairperson. The OPC is putting in all efforts to pursue the vision of Chief Minister Punjab and determined to continue serving the overseas Pakistanis.