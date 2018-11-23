OPC playing active role to settle expatriates’ issues

Salim Ahmed

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar has said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, OPC is engaged in providing various services to expatriates and a comprehensive policy is being pursued to facilitate them. Presiding over a departmental meeting he said that OPC is playing an active role to settle the issues of Overseas Pakistanis and they can any time contact OPC for resolution of their problems. Waseem Akhtar said that Overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and main purpose of establishing OPC is to provide them a useful and effective platform for resolving their problems.

He said that OPC is working on fast track basis and thousands of expatriate Pakistanis have been provided relief by OPC so far. Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis were discussed in detail during the meeting and VC OPC issued necessary instructions to concerned dealing officers to vigorously pursue the pending complaints for their early disposal.

Share on: WhatsApp