OPC playing active role in settling expatriates’ issues: Waseem

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar has said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar, the OPC is engaged in providing various services to expatriates and a comprehensive policy is being pursued to facilitate them.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Waseem Akhtar said that the OPC was playing an active role to settle the issues of Overseas Pakistanis and they can any time contact OPC for resolution of their problems.—INP

