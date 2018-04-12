OPC plans to upgrade its web complaint portal

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab planned to upgrade its Web Compliant Portal with a view to further improve it and to make it more user friendly.

A meeting was held in this regard here on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti.

Newly appointed Director General OPC Usman Anwar, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullaha Niazi and other Senior Officers attended the meeting.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti welcomed the new DG Usman Anwar and expressed the hope that his diverse experience and competence would help to provide improved services to expatriates.

It was also decided that the technical support of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) would also be solicited so that the complaint registration system be efficiently updated to provide better services to Overseas Pakistanis.