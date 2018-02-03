OPC officials visit grave of DIG Ahmed Mubeen

City Reporter

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti and President PML-N UAE Noorul Hassan Tanveer on Friday visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen and offered Fatiha for the departed soul.

Chairperson District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Bahawal Nagar, MPA, Ihsanul Haq Bajwa and chairperson DOPC Vehari Shahzad Dogar were also present.

It is worth mentioning that Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen had served as Additional Director General (Police Matters) in the OPC and played an important role to strengthen the OPC as a vibrant platform to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis.