A Belgium based Overseas Pakistani Tuesday succeeded in getting possession of a plot worth Rs 9 million, due to the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. According to a press release issued here, Vice Chairperson OPC, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed that Syed Makhdoom Iqbal, settled in Brussels, Belgium filed a complaint that he had purchased a 10 marla plot in a private housing society of Lahore.—APP

