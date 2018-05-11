OPC, LDA join hands to solve problems of expatriates

Staff Reporter

A meeting to review the resolution mechanism of the complaints of expatriate Pakistanis pending in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was held under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti. DG, OPC, Usman Anwar, Additional DG, LDA Rana Zeeshan, Director Land Development Akbar Nakai, Deputy Directors OPC Rizwan Nazir, Wahid Arjumand and other senior officers of both organizations attended the meeting.

Certain complaints of expatriate Pakistanis referred to LDA by OPC were thoroughly discussed during the meeting and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti issued necessary instructions in this regard. Afzaal Bhatti instructed the LDA authorities to expedite the resolution process of the complaints of expatriate Pakistanis as Overseas Pakistanis come to country for a shorter period of time and solution of their problems should be given top priority.

DG OPC Usman Anwar apprised the meeting about the current status of pending complaints of Overseas Pakistanis in LDA.