OPC holds open house

Staff Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti have said that role of staff is pivotal in strengthening the organizational performance.

Provision of conducive atmosphere to the staff helps to produce better results, they said while addressing the participants of 2nd open house monthly session for staff. The purpose of this session was to provide staff members an opportunity to share their proposals for bringing further improvement and efficiency in the office working and to redress their problems in an amicable manner. DG Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Coordinator Haji Muhammad Nawaz, officers and staff members attended the session.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti said that this open-house has been held to give a conducive platform to the staff to informally give their input about the affairs of the office. Staff can also share personal problems for prompt solutions. They said that feasible proposals presented by the staff in the first open house session have been implemented to ensure better service-delivery for the employees of the OPC and betterment of office working.

Director Administration Asad Naeem reviewed the proposals presented in previous session and announced the decisions made by the OPC management on the basis of these recommendations. On this occasion employees of the OPC gave different proposals for bringing further betterment in the office functioning.