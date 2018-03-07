OPC holds 4th monthly open-house session

Staff Reporter

In order to provide an opportunity to staff members to share their proposals for bringing further improvement in the working and to redress their problems,4th monthly open-house session was held at Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, Renowned Journalist Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami, CCPO Lahore, Capt ® Ameen Wainse, Additional DG Agha Yousaf, DIG Security Dr Moeen Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmad Syed, Chairman Public Facilitation Committee Sajid Ch, Coordinator Haji Nawaz, officers and officials attended the session.

Distinguished guests and OPC staff members congratulated VC OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt for becoming a member of Senate of Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion, Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti said that every staff member is equally important for achieving the organizational goals and keeping this concept in view, OPC is regularly conducting this session so that problems of staff could be solved expeditiously.

They said that feasible proposals presented by the staff are being implemented upon swiftly to ensure better service-delivery for the employees of the OPC and betterment of office working.

On this occasion, the staff gave different proposals for bringing further betterment in the office functioning.

Director Administration Asad Naeem reviewed the proposals presented in previous session and announced the decisions made by the OPC management on the basis of these recommendations.

ADCG(R) Tahir Farooq, SSP Ghulam mubashar Maikan, Member DOPC Gujranwala Adnan Chatha and District and police officers were also present on this occasion.