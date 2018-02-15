OPC holds 3rd open house session for staff

Staff Reporter

With a view to provide an opportunity to staff members to share their proposals for bringing further improvement in the office working and to redress their problems in an amicable manner, the third monthly open-house session was arranged by Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt presided over the session while DG Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi and officers and staff members attended the session. Speaking on this occasion, Shaheen Khalid Butt said that purpose of this open-house session was to give a conducive platform to the staff to informally give their input about the affairs of the office. He said that feasible proposals presented by the staff are being implemented upon swiftly to ensure better service-delivery for employees of the OPC and betterment of office working.