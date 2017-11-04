OPC helps retrieve land worth Rs 14.6m

Staff Reporter

Due to the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani has got back possession of his 117 Kanal agricultural land worth Rs 14.6 million. Director General, OPC, Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari here on Friday said that Naeem Raza, settled in Northampton, United Kingdom, filed a complaint with OPC that some persons have forcefully occupied his 117 kanal, 2 Marla land situated in village Nabi Pur, District, Nankana Sahib. This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Nankana Sahib and with the efforts of members of DOPC, the Overseas Pakistani got back possession of his land.