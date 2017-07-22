OPC helps retrieve house worth Rs.20m

Staff Reporter

Due to the concerted efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, a house worth Rs. 20 million belonging to an overseas Pakistani lady, settled in UK has been retrieved from the illegal possession.

Vice chairperson OPC Shaheen Khaild butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed in this regard that Farhat Mumtaz of Yorkshire, England lodged a camplaint with OPC that some persons have illegally occupied her 10 Marla house in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore with the assistance of her tenant.

The case was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore which after continuous efforts and help of local Police got the said house vacated and handed it over to its owners. Brother of Farhat Mumtaz, Imtiaz Ahmed has thanked Chief Minster, Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and OPC for providing support and assistance in retrieving the house. Shaheen Khaild butt and Afzaal Bhatti further told that Overseas Pakistanis can contact OPC, any times, for redressal of their complaints.