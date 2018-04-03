OPC helps expatriate to get back his Rs10m

Staff Reporter

A UK-based expatriate Pakistani, Dr Shahzad Aziz Malik, has got back his Rs10 million with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

He has thanked Chief Minister Punjab and the OPC Punjab team for providing help in this regard. Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Capt (retd) Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said in a statement here on Monday that Dr Shahzad had lodged a complaint that he was given two cheques of a total amount of Rs10 million by a woman to settle a property dispute.

However, both cheques proved fake.

The matter was referred to Additional DG OPC, DIG Agha Yousaf for further proceedings, who got registered a case against the said woman. Later on she had to give the entire amount to Dr Shahzad Aziz.